This film was the first big commercial success for superstar Venkatesh, which also pushed him to the top league along with Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna & Nagarjuna. The film performed extremely well in Andhra & Nizam areas with record collections in many centres, while Ceeded was also good. It was the second-highest grosser of the year 1990 behind Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Songs from the film are popular even today, with “Balapam Patti” being the most popular one.