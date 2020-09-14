Nikhil’s first directorial details are here

Young actor Nikhil hinted through his social media post that he is in plans to take up direction soon. Utilizing the coronavirus break, the actor spent enough time working on the script. As per the update, Nikhil is in plans to commence the shoot of his first directorial very soon and will direct with a limited cast, crew. The film is an experiment and will feature five children in the lead roles. The actor will make an official announcement about the same very soon.

The details about the production house, cast, crew will be made official soon. Nikhil signed two projects 18 Pages and Karthikeya 2. 18 Pages is a romantic entertainer which will be directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings are the producers. Nikhil will also start the shoot of Karthikeya 2 in the direction of Chandoo Mondeti next year and the film is planned on a big-budget. Nikhil is in plans to release both these films next year.