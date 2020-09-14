YCP MPs focus on GST funds, Special Status in Parliament

The Parliament’s 18-day session is beginning today amid continuing Coronavrius threat, reduced revenue all over the country and bigger financial crisis. AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has held deliberations with his party MPs to chalk out his party’s agenda on issues to be raised in the Parliament. Specific demands from the YSRCP would be to seek greater GST funds to tide over financial problems and also the long-standing special status promise.

YCP Floor Leader in Lok Sabha Mithun Reddy and other MPs took part in the later online discussions held with the Chief Minister. Andhra Pradesh has been struggling for reduced revenue within the State due to Coronavirus lockdowns and also decreased funds from the Centre. It has been decided to seek greater assistance from the Centre on funds under various developmental programmes at the national level. At the same time, AP Government has been facing funds crisis in respect of the Polavaram lifeline irrigation project of the State.

Already, CM Jagan Reddy has said repeatedly that regardless of the reactions from the Centre, the State Government would continue to plead for the Special Category Status at every given opportunity. Once again, the YSRCP MPs have discussed this. If there is a chance, the subject will come up once again.

There has been a rising demand from the Opposition parties on the YSRCP Government to use its MPs strength to bring pressure on the Centre and get Special Category Status so that most of the problems of the unjustly divided AP would be solved.