Allari Naresh in NBK’s Next?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the third time after two blockbusters. The film’s shoot is expected to resume next month. Boyapati and his team are in the hunt for a young hero to play a crucial and crisp role that comes during the flashback episodes. Names like Naveen Chandra are speculated but nothing has been finalized. As per the ongoing speculations, Boyapati Srinu and his team are holding talks with Allari Naresh for the role.

Allari Naresh is yet to reveal his decision about the same for the film. There are a lot of speculations about the title and the leading ladies in this action entertainer. The title is expected to be announced for Dasara. Thaman is composing the tunes and the first roar created ripples across Tollywood circles. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and this untitled project is aimed for summer 2021 release.