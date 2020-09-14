YCP MP not allowed to attend Parliament due to Corona

YSRCP Chittoor MP Reddappa has gone to Delhi to take part in the Parliament session that began today. At the Parliament premises, the officials conducted Coronavirus tests. Reddappa tested Covid positive. It was despite the fact that he had no outward physical symptoms.

The Parliament officials immediately asked the MP to go back and stay in home isolation. They didn’t allow the MP to attend the Parliament as per the existing Coronavirus restrictions. Reddappa has no high temperature nor cold nor any of the symptoms. He was declared as an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

The Central has issued strong guidelines for the prevention of the virus. This is the first time that the Parliament was meeting amid the imposition of Covid restrictions. A thorough screening of the MPs of all parties was taken up before permitting them into the Parliament.

Reddappa represents Chittoor where the ruling YCP leaders have faced allegations for negligence in Coronavirus prevention. Sri Kalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy has mixed with people and danced even though he suffered from virus infection.