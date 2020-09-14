Record deals for Sarkaru Vaari Paata non-theatrical rights

Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys terrific craze across the Telugu states and he is a star across social media circles. He is all set to start the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November this year. The film will be directed by Parasuram and the shoot starts in USA and will continue for 45 days. The makers recently sold the Telugu digital and satellite rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently. The deals fetched them Rs 35 crores and the Hindi satellite rights along with other rights will be closed soon.

The deals are even closed well in advance for his last movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Keerthy Suresh is rumored to play the leading lady and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is the lead antagonist. Made on a massive budget, the film is aimed for release during the second half of 2021. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Thaman is composing the music and background score for this mass entertainer.