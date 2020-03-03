Venky revives Tharun Bhascker’s Project

Victory Venkatesh is busy with the shoot of Naarappa and the film is announced for summer release. Venky is expected to complete the entire shooting part by the end of March. He is in talks for F3 in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and things will be finalized only after Anil narrates the final draft. Venky has been in talks with Tharun Bhascker for a film but it was kept on hold after Venky wasn’t convinced with the script.

Tharun Bhascker is said to have re-worked on the script and met Venky recently. The project is expected to start later this year. Suresh Productions will bankroll this project. The film is set in the backdrop of Old City and is based on horse racing. More details awaited.