Fighter team annoyed with the leaks

Vijay Devarakonda’s next film is tentatively titled Fighter and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Mumbai. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. A bunch of leaked pictures from the sets left the makers in shock. The other day, the pictures of Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya from their bike ride surfaced online. Yesterday new pictures got leaked.

The makers tightened the security on the sets of the film currently. Vijay Devarakonda wanted the film to happen in a low profile and asked the makers to be extra cautious. Several Bollywood actors will be seen in crucial roles in Fighter and Vijay Devarakonda plays the role of a boxer in the film. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers. The film releases during the second half of this year.