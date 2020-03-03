Indian 2 Accident: Kamal questioned by CCB Police

The horrifying accident on the sets of Indian 2 killed three crew members and the shoot of the film got halted as of now. The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) cops registered an FIR and the film’s director Shankar was questioned recently. Now the film’s lead actor Kamal Haasan appeared before CCB in Chennai today. The CCB registered Kamal Haasan’s statement as a part of the investigation.

Kamal Haasan already donated Rs 1 crore per family for the deceased. Kamal and Shankar had a narrow escape from the accident. Kamal asked the makers to make sure that such incidents never repeat in the future. The shoot of Indian 2 was taking place in and around Chennai before the incident. Siddarth, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing other lead roles in Indian 2 which is produced by Lyca Productions.