NRIs drag Jagan to International Court over Amaravati issue!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is already facing severe backlash from various quarters on Amaravathi capital issue.

He is also facing cases in AP High Court for his decision to create three capitals by setting up executive capital in Vizag and legal capital in Kurnool and confine Amaravathi to remain as only legislative capital, from where only Legislative Assembly works.

Farmers in 29 villages in Amaravathi capital region, along with Opposition parties and civil organisations are agitating for nearly three months demanding Jagan to continue only Amaravathi as full-fledged capital.

They have also filed cases against Jagan in the High Court.

Despite all this, Jagan remains adamant on his decision.

Now, NRIs living in US have joined hands to take legal action against Jagan over Amaravathi issue.

They have filed a petition in the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hague, Netherlands, challenging Jagan’s decision on three capitals.

They brought to the notice the international court that Jagan as Leader of Opposition between 2014 and 2019 had supported Amaravathi capital announced by previous TDP government in the Assembly but he has now ditched the people by deciding to shift Amaravathi capital and create three capitals for AP after becoming Chief Minister of AP in May 2019.

In the petition, the NRIs sought international court to direct AP government to continue Amaravathi as the capital of AP as it is and do justice for Amaravathi farmers.

The court admitted the petition and is expected to begin hearing on the case very soon.

Governed by an international treaty called the Rome Statute, the International Criminal Court is the world’s first permanent international criminal court.

The ICC investigates and where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community, genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.