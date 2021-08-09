Veteran actor in Prabhas’ Salaar

Young Rebelstar Prabhas resumed the shoot of Salaar and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are shooting for some romantic episodes in this high voltage action entertainer that is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film will have a bunch of renowned actors in crucial roles in Salaar. The latest news is that veteran actor Jagapathi Babu is roped in for a crucial role in Salaar.

Jagapathi Babu gave his nod some time ago and the actor joined the sets of Salaar recently. Salaar is carrying terrific expectations and the look of Prabhas already generated positive buzz. The film is announced for release in summer 2022 in all the Indian languages. The entire technical team of KGF is working for Salaar and Hombale Films are the producers. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and the actor is juggling between Salaar and Adipurush for now.