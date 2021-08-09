SR Kalyanamandapam gives a boost for Tollywood

Tollywood reopened recently and movies like Thimmarusu and Ishq were released over the first weekend. The collections are not remarkable and Tollywood circles felt that the audience are not ready to watch movies in theatres. Then came SR Kalyanamandapam and the film is doing an exceptional job at the Tollywood box-office. The weekend numbers are super strong and the distributors recovered their investment by Sunday in most of the regions. Despite the poor reviews, SR Kalyanamandapam managed to stay super strong because of the positive word of mouth.

A bunch of films are now heading for release after the trade circles kept a close watch on the numbers of SR Kalyanamandapam. The initial plan was to close the theatres from August 13th as there are no major releases in the upcoming weeks. Vishwak Sen’s Paagal is announced for August 14th release and Gopichand’s Seetimaar will hit the screens on August 19th. Sudheer Babu is ready with Sridevi Soda Centre and Sai Tej’s Republic will hit the screens on September 3rd. Asian Cinemas is keen to release Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story on September 10th.

A bunch of films will hit the screens in September and October if the situations continue to be favorable.