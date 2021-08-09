SVP Blaster: Packed With Right Ingredients

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s fans are in for a pleasant surprise as Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster dropped earlier than the original plan. The expectations on the teaser are already sky-high but the team dropped in something much bigger.

The Blaster indicates the movie is packed with right ingredients of a commercial entertainer. The major highlight is the Superstar himself who mesmerized everyone with perfect style, body language, and unmissable ease in dialogue delivery.

The energy is something like next level from Mahesh Babu. The chemistry between the lead pair looks superb. The man of the moment after Mahesh Babu is Thaman who came up with a stunning background score. The production values are grand in each and every frame.

It looks like the audience are in for a festival dhamaka from director Parasuram when the movie hits the marquee on January 13th, 2022 as Sankranthi Special

