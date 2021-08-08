Abusive posts on AP judges in social media: CBI steps up arrests!

A day after Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana expressed anger at CBI and IB for taking complaints filed by judges lightly, the CBI sleuths have stepped up efforts to arrest persons who are accused of posting abusive, derogatory and life threatening posts against judges of AP High Court in Andhra Pradesh.

The CBI on Sunday arrested two persons identified as Adarsh and Sambasiva Reddy.

With this, the total arrests made in this case increased to six.

The CBI stated that it is also probing the role of YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and former MP Amanchi Krishna Mohan in this case.

The CBI said that 16 persons were booked in this case so far and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining 11 persons.

It was found that they made posts from abroad. The CBI alerted Interpol to nab them and handover to CBI.

The abusive posts were made in April last year. The AP High Court judges lodged complaint with APCID and AP cyber police wing.

However the AP government’s investigation agencies did not make any progress in this case.

Angered at this, the AP High Court ordered CBI probe in October last year.

Even after, there was not much progress. But NV Ramana’s anger on CBI and IB, forced CBI to act fast on this case.