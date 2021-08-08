Ravi Teja’s first pan-Indian attempt?

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is back to success streak with Krack and the actor lined up several crazy projects. With all the Tollywood actors testing their luck with pan-Indian films, Ravi Teja too is keen to make such an attempt. The biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao has been in discussion for the past couple of years. Bellamkonda Sreenivas was approached and the project finally landed in the hands of Ravi Teja. The veteran actor gave his nod recently for the script.

Vamsi Krishna worked on the script for years and the film is based on the story of notorious criminal Tiger Nageswara Rao who is a Stuartpuram thief. The project starts rolling next year and is planned on a big-budget. Abhishek Aggarwal will produce this interesting action drama. An official announcement will be made soon. Ravi Teja is now shooting for Khiladi and Ramarao on Duty.