Mahesh Babu turns 46: Wishesh pour in

Superstar Mahesh Babu is turning 46 today and wishes poured in from all the corners. Several celebrities, actors and politicians wished the top actor on the occasion. The Blaster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is unveiled and the swag, stylish look of Mahesh Babu surprised his fans and Tollywood audience. Right from Megastar Chiranjeevi, all the actors and directors wished Mahesh Babu. Mahesh’s wife Namrata was the first to wish him on the occasion. She posted an emotional message along with their beautiful picture.

A special Twitter Space is scheduled this evening and more than 20 Tollywood celebrities will join the space and will celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday. This is said to be the biggest Twitter Space session ever. Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the shoot gets concluded by October. He will start Trivikram’s film from the last week of October and the film hits the screens in summer 2022. Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases on January 13th 2022.