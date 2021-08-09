What’s cooking between Bro Anil and TRS MLA T Rajaiah?

What is behind the series of secret meetings between Brother Anil Kumar and Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy CM of Telangana Dr Tatikonda Rajaiah? Highly placed sources reveal that Rajaiah and Brother Anil are meeting regularly at a third place. Both are said to be meeting at a private rendezvous away from the residences of both the leaders.

The meeting has raised quite a few eyebrows. While some people said that Rajaiah, a practicing Christian associated with several local churches, may have met Brother Anil, a known evangelist for purely religious purposes, many others feel that the meeting has political overtones. Rajaiah, who was the former deputy CM of Telangana during TRS 1.0 was ousted later in connection with some controversy. Though he was made an MLA again, he was not given any post of prominence. So, Rajaiah is said to be unhappy.

Political watchers feel that Rajaiah, who feels sidelined and ignored in the party, could be holding talks with Brother Anil, whose wife YS Sharmila is now leading the YSRTP in Telagnana. Rajaiah originally was a Congressman and was known to be close to the YSR family. Sources say that both may be negotiating about the political situation in the state. Bro. Anil might be acting on behalf of his wife, Sharmila.

Given the fact that several rounds of meetings were held between Rajaiah and Bro. Anil, it is being rumoured that Rajaiah could be talking much more than religious matters. There could be a political angle to it too, sources say. Let’s wait for more details to peter out.