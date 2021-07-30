Veteran actor tested positive for Coronavirus

Veteran actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali got contracted with coronavirus and he got admitted to Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. The actor informed the same to his directors and producers. Posani asked the filmmakers to forgive him and sought the blessings of his fans to return back fit. No Tollywood celebrity is tested positive for coronavirus in the recent months. Posani happens to be one of the busiest actors of Telugu cinema and he has more than a dozen films lined up. With the actor contracting with coronavirus, all the schedules of his upcoming movies would be changed. Wishing Posani Krishna Murali a speedy recovery.

