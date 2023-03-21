Veteran actor trashes rumors about his Death

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has been away from films for a long time. He is spending time with his family and is well. There are frequent rumors about his death and Kota Srinivasa Rao took several platforms to trash them in the past. He urged the media not to be over-enthusiastic and confirmed that he is extremely healthy. There are fresh rumors that Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away and the veteran actor released a video byte. He said that he has been receiving a lot of calls since morning and he is extremely well.

Even the Hyderabad cops rushed to his residence after hearing the news confirmed Kota Srinivasa Rao. He asked everyone not to believe in the rumors. Kota Srinivasa Rao has done close to 1000 films in all the Indian languages. The 75-year-old actor and his career as an actor spanned for 45 years.