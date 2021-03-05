Video: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Bootyups Challenge!

Sometimes workouts can be sexy! These days, fitness challenges have become quite common and mostly, actors are making use of it in either ways – becoming fit and connecting to their fans by sharing the ‘challenge’ videos on social media.

Aditi Rao Hydari, the beauty who amazed the Telugu audience with her innocent character in ‘V’, has shared a video where she did Butt-ups. With the help of her makeup and hairstylist Kyana, Aditi did impressive Butt-ups.

Recently, the actress has also posed for a popular magazine Bazaar in a white see-through dress. To talk about her career, she just appeared in 3 films that include Sammohanam, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, and V.

Soon, she is going to entertain the Telugu audience with her role in Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Maha Samudram. In Tamil, she is playing a key role in Kajal Aggarwal’s Hey Sinamika.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMCWbwfHFQU/