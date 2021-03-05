GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi continues to fix TRS Govt!

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi is putting the TRS government in a tight spot with her strange actions as well as remarks.

She created a furore on the first day of assuming the Mayor’s office by saying that she will pray God that there should not be rains in Hyderabad for the next five years until she completes her term. She made this comment when a news reporter asked what measures she would take to prevent floods in Hyderabad that were witnessed in October 2020.

Not only this, she forced the government to transfer Shaikpet Tahsildar, with whom she had a confrontation on a land dispute just days before becoming Mayor.

On Friday, Vijayalaxmi stirred yet another controversy by writing a letter to the GHMC commissioner asking him to install a 25KV generator at her residence cum camp office. She said there are frequent power cuts in her area due to which she is facing problems.

This has come as a shot in the arm for Opposition parties in the ongoing MLC polls for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate Constituency.

On one hand, CM KCR and his son KTR and all other TRS leaders claim that the TRS government is supplying 24×7 uninterrupted power supply across Telangana. They say the business of invertors and generators was shut in Telangana due to the TRS government’s 24×7 power.

Vijayalaxmi’s letter seeking a generator at her residence in Hyderabad shows that KCR’s and TRS government’s claims on 24×7 power were wrong.