Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha chilling in Turkey

After a long delay, the shoot of Kushi resumed recently. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are playing the lead roles in this romantic entertainer that is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The upcoming schedule of Kushi commenced in Turkey and it would continue for a month. A song along with some of the key portions will be shot in this European schedule. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are spotted chilling out in this beautiful country and they posted the updates on their official social media handles.

Kushi is announced for September 1st release across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the first single is a massive hit. Samantha is also shooting for Citadel and she will soon commence the shoot of her first Hollywood film. Vijay Deverakonda will wrap up the shoot of Kushi and he will take up Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action entertainer produced by Sithara Entertainments. He also lined up a film in the direction of Parasuram that will be produced by Dil Raju.