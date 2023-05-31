Prabhas proves his Golden Heart once again

Prabhas shares a great bonding with UV Creations, one of the top-production houses of Telugu cinema. There is a speculation that Prabhas also has a share in the production house. They delivered two biggest duds with Saaho and Radhe Shyam. The production house is left in financial stress and UV Creations is waiting for the right film to bounce back. Prabhas signed Adipurush and he took over the Telugu theatrical rights as his remuneration. He offered it to UV Creations and asked them to recover some of the losses.

They are valued at Rs 80 crores when Prabhas signed the film. People Media Factory acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for a fancy price and this will be a huge relief for UV Creations. They also sold off their stake in Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit to recover the other losses. All this happened in the presence of Prabhas. The top actor also promised People Media Factory that they would end up safe because of these films. They are also producing Prabhas and Maruthi’s film. The pan-Indian actor proved that he is a man with a golden heart again. Though he is quite busy with multiple films, he is concerned about his friends and UV Creations.