Team Pushpa 2 meets with a Road Accident

A small schedule of Pushpa: The Rule got wrapped up in Maredumilli in East Godavari district yesterday. A team of junior artists and crew members were returning back to Hyderabad and their bus met with an accident after it collided with one more private travels bus this morning near Narketpally, near the outskirts of Hyderabad. Some of the team members suffered injuries and they were rushed to nearby private hospitals. They are out of danger and they suffered minor injuries.

Some crucial scenes on Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil were shot in this schedule. Sukumar and the core team of Pushpa: The Rule will return back today. The next schedule will kick-start next month. Rashmika is the heroine and Sunil, Anasuya plays other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for Pushpa: The Rule and Mythri Movie Makers. This pan-Indian film will head for a theatrical release next year.