Telangana HC grants conditional bail to Avinash Reddy

The vacation bench of the Telangana high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

However, the court told the MP to be available for the CBI for questioning on every Saturday between 10 am and 4.15 pm.

The Court also told the MP not to leave the country without prior information to the CBI and without its prior permission.

The court refused to give permission to the CBI for custodial interrogation of the MP in the case.

The CBI had accused Avinash Reddy of conspiring the murder and paying Rs 4 crore to the accused, who executed the murder.

The CBI also alleged that Avinash Reddy’s family had political rivalry with Vivekananda Reddy who opposed giving Kadapa MP ticket from the YSR Congress Party to Avinash Reddy in 2019, leading to the latter’s murder.

The CBI also alleged that Avinash Reddy was on WhatsApp call on the night the murder took place.

Similarly, one of the prime accused, Anil Yadav, was found to be in the house of Avinash Reddy on the same night they killed Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI produced the Google Take documents to show that the accused was in the house of Avinash Reddy.

The CBI also told the court that investigation by them would not go as desired by Avinash Reddy.

However, Avinash Reddy denied the allegations and alleged that the CBI was trying to fix him in the case to please his political rivals.