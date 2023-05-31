Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan joins Rs 100 Cr Club

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with multiple films. The top actor enjoys terrific craze and he has to complete his current commitments before he turns busy in politics. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for OG directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The film is a stylish action thriller and a gangster drama. Bowled out by the narration of Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan signed the film immediately. For the first time, Pawan Kalyan is charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration for the film. RRR fame DVV Danayya is the producer of OG and the shoot is happening at a fast pace.

Top director Trivikram was the man behind the project and he will take a decent pay for his work. The asking price for the non-theatrical rights is huge and the deal is yet to be closed. The makers are in plans to release OG for Christmas 2023. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. Thaman is scoring the music for this stylish action thriller. Besides this, Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar and the film may release in summer 2024. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer BRO is aimed for July 28th release.