Neela Nannila: Anurag Kulkarni’s Magic

7:11 PM is the title of a forthcoming venture which is a multi-genre film with science fiction, thriller, action, and drama elements. A spacecraft and Telugu Thalli statue can be seen in the first-look poster. The protagonist in the movie is an IPS aspirant who travels through time to protect his town and loved ones from a criminal.

Saahas is the lead actor and Deepika will be seen as his love interest in the movie helmed by Chaitu Madala under Arcus Films. Gyaani rendered the soundtracks and the makers today released the lyrical of the first song Neela Nannila. It’s a soothing romantic number on the lead pair.

The song shows the beautiful bond of Saahas and Deepika who are seen enjoying each other’s company. Anurag Kulkarni’s magical voice makes this extra special.