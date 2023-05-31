Hathavidi: Mr. Shetty hopes for happiness in life

Advertisement

The makers of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty have unveiled the second song from the film today. The new song called Hathavidi, crooned by superstar Dhanush is going viral for all the right reasons. The song composed by Music Director Radhan is super funny and peppy. The song is an instant chartbuster and audiences can easily relate to the song.

Hathavidi is all about various things happening in Mr.Shetty’s life and how nothing seems to be under his control. The lyrics and the visuals clearly explain how he is hoping for nothing but happiness in his life.

The song is written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The tune has become an instant chartbuster with amazing tunes and Dhanush’s soothing vocals. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is up for its theatrical release soon and makers, soon, will be coming up with promotional content that is going to increase expectations more and more. The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by UV Creations. Anushka Shetty is the leading lady in the film.