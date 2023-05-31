Avinash case is a never-ending story, says Gorantla

Former minister and TDP senior leader, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, on Wednesday said that Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy’s case is a never-ending story. It takes turns whenever chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Delhi, he said.

Butchaiah Chowdary interacted with the media persons in Rajamahendravaram to thank the people and the party workers for making the two-day Mahanadu a grand success. He said that the victory march of the TDP had started at Mahanadu. The next Mahanadu would be held with the TDP in the government, he asserted.

The former minister said that there is greater applause from the cross sections of the society for the mini manifesto declared by party president N Chandrababu Naidu at the Mahanadu. People are waiting to see the full manifesto, which would be ready by Dasara, this year, he said.

Butchaiah Chowdary also said that people were waiting to throw Jagan Mohan Reddy out of power. He said that the people were disgusted with the criminal politics of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders.

People want development and that is possible only with Chandrababu Naidu in power, he said, reiterating that people were regretting having voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 general election. Had there been continuation in governance, the state would have been in the top position in the country, Butchaiah Chowdary asserted.

He said that the YSR Congress leaders were moving around with the help and protection from the police. Can any of the YSRCP leaders come out without the police security, he said and added that the people in the state were ready to beat them for the corruption and criminal politics being implemented by the ruling party.