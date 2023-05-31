Guntur Kaaram Glimpse: Mahesh Babu’s Mass Treat

Advertisement

Superstar Mahesh Babu is working with Trivikram in a mass entertainer and on the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s Birth Anniversary, the makers unveiled the title of the film. Guntur Kaaram is the title locked for the film and the glimpse from the film is out. The glimpse presents Mahesh Babu in a mass avatar and it is a perfect treat for Superstar fans. Mahesh’s body language and he smoking a beedi from the action episode are quite impressive. Thaman’s background score needs special mention.

The glimpse has been taken from an action episode that is shot recently. The shoot of Guntur Kaaram will resume in the first week of June. The makers once again clarified that the film will have its theatrical release on January 13th next year during Sankranthi. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies. Top technicians like PS Vinod, Thaman, AS Prakash and Navin Nooli are working for Guntur Kaaram. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this big-budget attempt.