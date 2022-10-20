Vijay Deverakonda shoots with a rifle along with a jawan

By
Telugu360
-
0

National crush Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy with his upcoming movies, shared a video of himself shooting with a rifle along with an Indian soldier.

Taking to social media Vijay shared a glimpse of the recent activity he did with the Jawans of India. Earlier he had shared a picture of the same activity which he had done.

The video he shared showcased him shooting a rifle. In the caption, he wrote: “This Diwali… Guns, Guns, Guns. Night patrols, games, songs, dance, boat races, survival drills. Great memories. #JaiHind #JaiJawaan””

The actor was last seen on screen in ‘Liger’, which also stars Ananya Panday. However, the film received a lukewarm response at the box-office. The actor is now gearing up for ‘Khushi’ next to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here