Vijay Deverakonda waiting for this Release

Four Telugu films are releasing tomorrow and one among them is Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The breezy romantic entertainer is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and it has Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Vijay Deverakonda is eagerly waiting for the release of this film. The real reason is that Vijay Deverakonda is in talks with the film’s director Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Dil Raju is on board to produce this film if things fall in the right place.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti can complete on a tight budget and in a short span. He is also an expert in dealing romantic entertainers. Vijay Deverakonda is keen to take up a romantic entertainer and he is waiting for the release of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. If the film ends up as a hit, Vijay and Indraganti may team up soon. Else he would stage a hunt for other options.

After the debacle of Liger, Vijay is not in a hurry and he is extra cautious about his upcoming projects.