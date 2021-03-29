Vijay Sai-Veerraju tweet war on ‘future CM Pawan’

The Tirupati byelection battle has intensified in the form of heated debates at personal level. The day began with Vijay Sai Reddy launching a mocking attack on Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan. The YCP MP has said Pawan has been daydreaming to become Chief Minister if the BJP-Jana Sena candidate wins just deposits.

Interestingly, the BJP leaders quickly responded even before the Jana Sainiks launched their counter attacks. BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has advised Vijay Sai to stop making such intolerable comments. Veerraju has asserted saying indirectly that the future CM of AP will be Pawan Kalyan.

Veerraju has also told Vijay Sai that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself asked the BJP leaders to give utmost respect to Pawan Kalyan. Saying so, Veerraju said, “Our boy would become the Chief Minister. You would all be witness to this.”

The BJP leader further advised Vijay Sai Reddy not to forget his situation in the past. Veerraju even passed a serious comment, warning that their party would certainly send cabbages to Vijay Sai and YCP leaders. Once the bail is cancelled, the YCP top leaders would go to jail where they would use the cabbages for making curries.