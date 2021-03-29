Venky heads to Kerala

Victory Venkatesh completed the shoot of Naarappa and the film will hit the screens in summer. Venkatesh and Varun Tej are shooting for F3, the sequel for F2 and the shoot of the film got delayed after Varun headed for the shoot of his boxing drama Ghani. Venky also took up the remake of Drishyam 2 in this while and he decided to complete the entire shooting portions in two quick schedules. The first schedule of the film got completed in Hyderabad in several sets and outdoor locations.

The second schedule of Drishyam 2 commenced in Kerala today. Most of the pending shoot of the film will be completed in this schedule that will last for three weeks. Venky is in plans to return back to the sets of F3 after he is done with the shoot of Drishyam 2. Jeethu Joseph who directed the original is directing the film and Suresh Productions, Aashirvaad Cinemas are the producers. This thriller will hit the screens in Telugu this year.