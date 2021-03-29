Pawan Kalyan assigns a responsibility for Trivikram

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is shooting for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and the script is penned by top director and writer Trivikram. Saagar Chandra is directing the film and Rana Daggubati will play the other lead actor in this emotional entertainer. Pawan Kalyan wanted Trivikram to finalize the title and announce it at the earliest. The film is half done with the shoot for now and the makers are keen on releasing the film in August or September.

Trivikram and his team are considering several titles for the film and an announcement is expected after the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are finalized as the leading ladies. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Thaman is the music composer for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.