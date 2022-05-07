Vijayasai Reddy accuses TDP of sponsoring violence

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday alleged that the TDP was sponsoring violence against women in the state to defame the government.

While chief minister and YSR Congress Chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been accusing the TDP of conspiracy against his government, Sai Reddy went one step ahead and alleged that the TDP leaders are indulging in crime against women.

He alleged that TDP ch8eif Chandrababu Naidu was engaging hired goons and anti-social elements to commit crimes against women.

He said Chandrababu Naidu was desperately looking for ways to get back to power in the state. As he realised that he alone could not defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu was on one side forging alliance with other parties while on the other side trying to disturb the state.

He said that the question paper leakage issues or the crime against women have their predators in the TDP. He said that it had become a do or die election for Chandrababu Naidu and regretted that the TDP chief was stooping down to the lowest ever.

He said the YSR Congress would retain power in the state even if the TDP tied-up with all opposition parties. “Naidu can never defeat Jagan. There is a lot of gap between the two leaders and the two parties,” Sai Reddy asserted.

He also claimed that people are in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy and would not be carried away by the misleading campaign of the TDP and the yellow media.