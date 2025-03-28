Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation

For years, residents of Vijayawada have dreamed of seeing their city grow into a Greater Municipal Corporation. This change would bring nearby areas under one administration, promising better infrastructure and more development funds. The idea has been discussed for decades but never materialized until now, with the new government showing fresh interest.

Expanding Vijayawada’s municipal limits could solve many current problems. Areas like Jakkampudi and Gollapudi, which struggle with water shortages and poor drainage, would benefit from improved services. The move is also expected to boost the local economy by increasing property values and creating new job opportunities.

While the proposal excites many, some concerns remain. Residents worry about potential tax increases, though officials assure careful planning to prevent additional burdens. The city’s commissioner confirms high-level discussions are underway to make this transition smooth.

With Amaravati developing nearby, a bigger Vijayawada could form an important urban hub in Andhra Pradesh. Local leaders believe this upgrade will finally fulfill the city’s long-delayed potential.