Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?

Natural Star Nani will soon commence the shoot of The Paradise which has been announced and launched long ago. The film is a high voltage actioner and the first glimpse is a massive hit and crept up the expectations on the film. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is the director and the shoot commences soon. As per the buzz, Krithi Shetty is in talks to play a crucial role in the film. Nani and Krithi Shetty worked together in the super hit film Shyam Singha Roy in the past. The makers will soon make an official announcement for the same after the actress signs the project.

There are lot of rumors about the cast of the film and the lead antagonist. The Paradise is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career. The pre-production work is in the final stages and the set work is happening currently. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and Anirudh is the music composer for this actioner. The film is announced for March 26th, 2026 release. Nani is done with the shoot of HIT 3 and the film is slated for May 1st release. He will soon start promoting the film.