Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Home > Movie News

Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?

Published on March 28, 2025 by swathy

Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?

Krithi Shetty

Natural Star Nani will soon commence the shoot of The Paradise which has been announced and launched long ago. The film is a high voltage actioner and the first glimpse is a massive hit and crept up the expectations on the film. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is the director and the shoot commences soon. As per the buzz, Krithi Shetty is in talks to play a crucial role in the film. Nani and Krithi Shetty worked together in the super hit film Shyam Singha Roy in the past. The makers will soon make an official announcement for the same after the actress signs the project.

There are lot of rumors about the cast of the film and the lead antagonist. The Paradise is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career. The pre-production work is in the final stages and the set work is happening currently. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and Anirudh is the music composer for this actioner. The film is announced for March 26th, 2026 release. Nani is done with the shoot of HIT 3 and the film is slated for May 1st release. He will soon start promoting the film.

