Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Home > Movie News

MAD Square takes the Top Gear

Published on March 28, 2025 by swathy

MAD Square takes the Top Gear

Two Telugu films Robinhood and MAD Square released today and MAD Square opened on a strong note when compared to Robinhood. MAD Square even received positive reviews and word of mouth when compared to Robinhood. MAD Square settled by evenings and it is witnessing packed houses all over. The youth are rushing to watch this entertainer in theatres. Extra shows are added across the Telugu states. The film is expected to have a stupendous weekend going with the evening show footfalls of today.

The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi expressed his confidence on the success after the film’s release. He told that the day one numbers of MAD Square will be equal to the closing numbers of MAD. MAD Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar. The film is made on a decent budget and the makers made decent profits before the release as the teaser and trailer generated the needed buzz.

