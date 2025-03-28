MAD Square takes the Top Gear

Two Telugu films Robinhood and MAD Square released today and MAD Square opened on a strong note when compared to Robinhood. MAD Square even received positive reviews and word of mouth when compared to Robinhood. MAD Square settled by evenings and it is witnessing packed houses all over. The youth are rushing to watch this entertainer in theatres. Extra shows are added across the Telugu states. The film is expected to have a stupendous weekend going with the evening show footfalls of today.

The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi expressed his confidence on the success after the film’s release. He told that the day one numbers of MAD Square will be equal to the closing numbers of MAD. MAD Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar. The film is made on a decent budget and the makers made decent profits before the release as the teaser and trailer generated the needed buzz.