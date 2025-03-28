Indian Express Power List: Chandrababu makes an emphatic comeback

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister staged an emphatic comeback and made a power statement, by bagging number 14 spot in the just released Indian Express Powerlist 2025.

Indian Express (IE), one of the leading national media organizations, released ‘IE 100’, the list of hundred most powerful Indians on Friday.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obviously the most powerful Indian, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Foreign Affairs Minster S Jaishankar followed him with second and third ranks. In the list of IE 100, six individuals from Telugu states found place.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu made a swashbuckling comeback by earning 14th place. His historic victory in 2024 General Elections by stitching an alliance with BJP and Janasena, trouncing YSRCP, made him a leader to reckon with. What makes him powerful Indian is, besides being AP CM, his support is essential for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt to survive at Centre.

In fact, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis are the only two CMs who are ahead of AP CM in the power list. When it comes to south Indian CMs, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is way ahead of his counterparts.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is at 28th place, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who is trying to lead south Indian agitation against delimitation stood at 23rd place. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earned 20th rank.

Coming to Telugu powerful Indians, Janasena founder and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stood at 73rd place. Firebrand politician from Telangana, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stood at number 89 in Indian Express list of Most Powerful Indians.

What’s surprising is, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun found place in the list of 100 Most Powerful Indians. The national newspaper known for its fearless journalism announced Allu Arjun as number 92 in the powerlist.

Veteran businessman, highly respected founder of Apollo Hospitals, Dr C Pratap Reddy also found place in the IE 100 list at number 69.