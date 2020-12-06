Vijay’s Master aims Sankranthi release

Ilayathalapathy Vijay cemented his place in Tamil Nadu and with back to back hits, he emerged as one of the highest-paid Tamil actors. His next film Master is carrying terrific expectations. The makers recently slammed the rumors of the film heading for a digital release. Digital giant Netflix offered a staggering amount for the digital rights but the deal wasn’t closed. The Tamil Nadu distributors and exhibitors met Vijay recently and requested him for a theatrical release for Master to save the exhibition industry during this crisis.

Going with the current updates, the team of Master is in plans to release the film for Sankranthi 2021. If this turns true, it would be a huge boost for the Tamil movie market. Vijay who enjoys a terrific craze in USA will miss the mania this time because of the pandemic. Khaidi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. Malavika Mohan played the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist. XB Film Creators are the producers.