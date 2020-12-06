YCP turns ‘Andhra Pradesh’ into ‘Amulandhra Pradesh’

We have seen dairy revolutions across the world. Now, what is unfolding in front of our eyes is a confrontation and a war between different dairies. The Jagan Reddy regime’s AP Amul project has triggered a serious counter attack from the existing dairies in the State.

Now, Sangam Dairy board has come out with a lot of allegations against the Government’s move. Sangam is a long standing dairy brand with its large scale operations running from the Guntur district. The Sangam directors are now asking why the Government all of a sudden is showering so much love and affection on the dairy industry. Till yesterday, not a single rupee was given for the strengthening of any local dairy in any district.

Sangam dairy is accusing the Government of converting Andhra Pradesh into Amulandhra Pradesh. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy did not take any steps for protecting Ongole Dairy. All its resources were now being passed on to the Amul project. The YCP regime was wrongfully trying to hand over Rs. 3,000 Cr infrastructure and resources to Amul. The Government should explain to the people why it is giving so much importance to Amul.

Sangam dairy directors say that in many states, the Amul experiment has failed. It might have recorded great successes in Gujarat but it is not so successful in other States.

Sangam dairy asserted that the Government was giving cattle to the farmers under the Cheyuta programme but the farmers were under pressure to give their milk to the Amul project.