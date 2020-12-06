Lokesh visits Eluru, demands health emergency

Former Minister Nara Lokesh has visited Eluru and called on the patients who were suffering the mystery illness there. He visited the Government General Hospital where most of the victims were receiving the treatment. He blamed the Government’s negligence for the outbreak of the disease in different localities in the West Godavari district headquarters town.

The former Minister also visited the areas in Eluru where the disease spread. Though initial reports attributed the illness due to supply of contaminated drinking water, the health officials were still unable to diagnose which disease was afflicting the people there.

Mr. Lokesh enquired from the local people their problems and assured that the TDP would stand by them in their hour of need. It was unfortunate that there were no proper basic amenities which led to the outbreak of the disease in the constituency of the Health Minister himself.

Stating that more cases were still being reported, Mr. Lokesh demanded the Government to declare a health emergency in Eluru town and initiate all the necessary steps to mitigate the illness. The Chief Minister was only preferring to fly in air and not coming down to help the suffering people on the ground.

Mr. Lokesh deplored that for the last five days, cases of mystery illness were coming up in Eluru town but the officials and the Government miserably failed to initiate timely action.