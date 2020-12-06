Rajinikanth all set to return back to work

The big announcement about the political entry of Superstar Rajinikanth cheered up his fans and circles of Tamil Nadu. Because of the ongoing coronavirus, Rajinikanth stood away from work. Though he wanted to resume the work in October it did not happen. The latest update coming says that Rajinikanth will resume the shoot of Annaatthe from December 15th. 60 percent of the film’s shoot is completed and the pending portions are planned to be wrapped up in quick schedules.

Rajinikanth will announce his political party and turn busy from January 1st. Hence, Rajini is in plans to complete the shoot of Annaatthe soon and shift his focus towards politics. Meena, Khusbhoo, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in other crucial roles. Sun Pictures are the producers of Annaatthe and the film releases in summer 2021.