Vijay’s Master digital release date locked

Tamil actor Vijay cemented his position in Telugu and established a decent theatrical market across the Telugu states. After his previous films made decent business, his recent offering Master is raking massive revenues all over. The film is a smashing hit in Tamil Nadu though the word of mouth was mixed. Master will end up as a profitable project for everyone involved. There is huge demand for the digital rights of the film and Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Master including all the languages.

The film will stream on the digital platform from February 12th marking the Valentine’s Day weekend. The makers signed the deal with Amazon to head for a digital release after a month of the theatrical release. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan are the lead actors. XB Film Creators are the producers and Anirudh composed the music.