Vijay’s Master to open with a bang in Telugu states

As predicted, Vijay’s upcoming movie Master is expected to open to packed houses across the Telugu states. The Telugu theatrical rights of the film are valued at Rs 10 crores and there is a huge demand for tickets. Several towns are screening early morning shows and the tickets for the early shows are sold out. Most of the shows in the cities of Telugu states are fast filling. Master is expected to open with a bang in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

When it comes to Tamil Nadu, Master is expected to register the biggest opening in the recent times. There is a huge scarcity for tickets and the theatres in Tamil Nadu will screen the film from 12 AM this night. The advance sales across the state are exceptional. Master is expected to register top-class numbers despite of the 50 percent occupancy rule. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi played other crucial roles in this mass entertainer.