Ram in talks with a Tamil director?

Energetic Star Ram is the only Tollywood actor who hasn’t announced his next when all his fellow actors turned a signing spree and are occupied with back to back films. Ram is eagerly waiting for the release of RED and the film hits the screens on January 14th. He rejected more than a dozen scripts recently and the actor is extra cautious about his next. Though the youngster is in talks with top director Trivikram, the project will not happen anytime soon.

Ram is holding talks with Tamil director RT Nesan for a film for some time. Impressed with the idea, Ram wanted Nesan to come up with a complete script to take the final call. Things will be finalized soon and RT Nesan is currently busy working on the script. Ram is currently promoting RED and he will announce his next film soon.