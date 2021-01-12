Has BJP missed a golden chance to capture AP?

The BJP national leadership suddenly woke up to the ongoing controversy surrounding attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh. But the Modi-Shah duo have certainly realised the mistake quite late. In the absence of any big recovery, the party is now trying to do some damage control.

The BJP central leadership is deeply regretting its failure to quickly grab the Ramatheertham opportunity to make it a State and National level issue. Eventually, the party top leaders have allegedly given a thorough warning to their AP incharges and State unit leaders never to make such mistakes again. Moreover, the central leadership has pressurised the AP leaders not to spare the Jagan Reddy Government on Ramatheertham and other attacks on temples.

It is only after this warning that BJP AP President Veerraju and other leaders started putting up a big show of protests against the Jagan rule. Whatever, other top BJP leaders in the state were not showing so much support to Veerraju team. Now, the BJP has even come out with ‘Rama Rath Yatra’ to make up for the lost opportunity.

What has upset the BJP central leaders is the fact that their arch enemy Chandrababu Naidu has walked with the whole credit in highlighting the Ramatheertham incident at the state and national levels. Analysts say that only an Advani type committed leader is required to make Rath Yatra a success in AP. But right now, the present team in the BJP AP unit has no such highly devoted leader.