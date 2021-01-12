SEC poll schedule aimed to benefit TDP: Sajjala

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s main advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has launched a direct attack on State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. He said that the SEC has released the local poll schedule only to benefit the Telugu Desam Party.

Sajjala said whole people of Andhra Pradesh have been watching the working style of Nimmagadda for over a year. Ramesh Kumar should explain why he had not conducted the local body elections in 2018. Now, he is taking such decisions that would endanger the lives of the people.

The Government has taken a serious view of the SEC moving house motion against the single bench judge order. Against this backdrop, Sajjala has made an all round attack on the SEC and the TDP. He further said that the continuing attacks on the temples seemed to be happening at the behest of some political forces. They were not hesitating to resort to conspiracies of desecreations of idols.

Sajjala said that when the people were prosperous and happy, some forces were diverting their attention with their dangerous conspiracies.