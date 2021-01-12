Ram Charan tested negative for Coronavirus

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan shocked his fans, family and audience after he was tested positive for coronavirus. The ongoing schedule along with the fresh schedule of RRR is kept under wraps as the actor was in home isolation. Ram Charan took his official social media page to inform that he recovered from coronavirus completely and will head back to work very soon. Ram Charan informed the makers of his upcoming projects that he recovered from coronavirus. As per the update, Charan along with Alia Bhatt will join the sets of RRR after Sankranthi and will shoot for the pending portions.

Ram Charan will also join the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya this month and he is keen to complete his portions for the film by February. He plays a crucial role in the film and Charan will be seen during the flashback portions in Acharya. Ram Charan plays a freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju in RRR that is directed by SS Rajamouli. Both RRR and Acharya will hit the screens this year.